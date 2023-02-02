Rupee sheds against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 2.53 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 271.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 268.82. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 269 and Rs 270.70 respectively. The price of the euro appreciated by Rs 5.93 and closed at Rs 298.57 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 292.64, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen increased by 04 paisa to close at Rs 2.10, whereas an increase of Rs 4.70 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs. 335.85 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 331.15. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 66 paisa each to close at Rs 73.87 and Rs 72.30 respectively.