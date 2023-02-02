Taylor Lautner makes rare comment about ex Taylor Swift

Lautner, who dated Taylor Swift for a few months in 2009, took a trip down memory lane to make a rare comment about his ex-girlfriend. As for what prompted this? Lautner’s wife Tay Dome asked which moment in his life he would chose to go back to if he could.

“Probably the 2009 VMAs,” Lautner declared on their podcast The Squeeze as seen in a Feb. 1 TikTok, “when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit.” (As for how his wife felt about his answer? As she noted, “I’m deceased.”)

Lautner, 30, went on to recall that fateful night, saying, “I presented the award to her, so I have the award. I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. And in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage.”

Looking back on the infamous moment in pop culture history, the Twilight actor shared that he wasn’t able to absorb much of what was happening in front of him at the time.

“I can barely hear it. I can’t see them,” Lautner explained. “I’m just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense.”

Lautner shared that he ended up giggling on stage to go along with the bit, but it wasn’t until he saw Swift’s facial expression that he realized it wasn’t a planned segment in the show.

“He jumped off. She finished. The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No. That wasn’t good.'” As for what went down after that moment? Well, Swift seemed to paint a picture of that very night in her 2010 song “Back to December,” which Lautner has confirmed is about their romance.

The popular track holds telling lyrics about a night in September, seemingly referencing the 2009 VMAs, which fell on Sept. 13 of that year. She sings, “I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile/So good to me, so right/And how you held me in your arms that September night/The first time you ever saw me cry.”

Flash forward to now, and Lautner and Swift have both moved on to respective romances. For his part, Lautner and his wife, who now also goes by Taylor Lautner, wed in November after over four years together. As for Swift, she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been together since 2016. The pair lead a romance that stays mostly under the radar-and for a reason.

“It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” Alwyn told ELLE UK in April. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… The more you give-and frankly, even if you don’t give it-something will be taken.”