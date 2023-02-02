Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha set to tie the knot tomorrow

The wedding season is in full swing, as tomorrow Pakistani sensation speedster and Lahore Qalandar captain Shaheen Shah Afridi wed his mentor’s daughter. The long wait is over for the young bowling sensation Shaheen Afridi, who will soon wed Ansha Afridi, the second-eldest child of the former cricketer Shahid Afridi. According to reports in the local media, the 22-year-old and his family have arrived in Karachi. Pakistani celebrities will attend the duo’s Nikkah, which will take place on Friday, February 3rd. Afridi and Ansha’s digital invitation card appeared recently online. On the wedding card, the names of the couple and the words “Save the Date” are visible, indicating that the Nikkah will take place on February 3. Afridi, who missed the home series due to injury, was likely to sign with Lahore Qalandars for PSL 8, but he has chosen to get married ahead of the country’s biggest cricket competition’s upcoming season. According to additional reports, the remaining wedding events will happen after the bride graduates from her studies.