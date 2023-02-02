Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release delayed again

Alia, Ranveer’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ to be released on July 28 When we talk about Bollywood Dimple Queen the girl who hits our mind is the one and only Alia Bhatt. She is going to entertain her huge fan base with the new film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with the dashing Ranveer Singh on July 28.

Earlier, the filmmakers announced the 10th of February.

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shared the new release date with their fans on Instagram.

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releasing 28th July 2023. See you at the movies”, Alia wrote. Ranveer shared the poster of the film along with the new release date, captioned: “Kyunki it’s all about loving your family.”

The film has been directed by Karan Johar. The film is a family drama that features Bollywood veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s new project ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ also going to hit the theatres on March 8.