Foreign hand behind terrorism in Pakistan and Iran: Envoy

In an exclusive interview, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini stated that foreign powers were behind terrorism in Pakistan and Iran.

“Terrorism is happening in Pakistan and Iran from outside. Pakistan and Iran will jointly implement the action plan against terrorism,” he said.

“The series of joint security sessions between Pakistan and Iran is also going on. The terrorist attack in the mosque in Peshawar cannot be related to Islam in any way,” he added.

“No country has the right to use its territory against another country. Unless the situation in Afghanistan improves, the situation cannot become better in the region,” he asserted.

“The only solution to improve these conditions is the promotion of employment and trade in the region. The trade activities between Pakistan and Iran are going to increase further,” he stated.

“The land corridor projects between Pakistan and Iran are being strengthened further. The railway corridor for trade between Pakistan and Iran is active,” he added.

“Pakistan can increase its trade activities through Iran to Europe and Central Asia. India should also be included in the trade corridor,” he pointed out.

“The border between Pakistan and Iran is 920km long. Iran is ready to provide electricity to Pakistan at a very low cost. If Pakistan wants, it can buy electricity from Iran at less than half price,” he offered.

“Iran and Pakistan can use local currency for trade. Iran and Pakistan together are going to expand trade to other countries in the region,” he maintained.

“Iran has completed the work on the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project on its territory. Pakistan has been given a deadline to lay the pipeline on its territory by March 2024,” he told 24NewsHD TV channel.

“Pakistan was given a five-year period for the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project, which is ending next year,” he added.

“Iran is ready to provide free electricity to the border areas of Pakistan. In the future, Iran will soon supply up to 500 megawatts of electricity to Pakistan,” he said.

“Factories will able to be run in Pakistan with the electricity supplied from Iran. There are ample educational opportunities for Pakistani students in Iran,” he added.

“Train and sea travel plan for tourism in Iran and Pakistan will be implemented in future. There are facilities for obtaining tourist and educational visas for Iran. As many as 250,000 visas were issued from Pakistan to Iran in one year,” he stated.