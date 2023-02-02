Humna and Bushra sparkle at 12th Faldo Series golf trials

LAHORE: The 12th Faldo Series golf trials were held at Rumanza Golf Course in Multan the other day. 2018 was a historic year in Faldo trials for girls as at that point of time upcoming talented player Rimsha Ijaz played a stunning round of 71,68, 74,74. She emerged an outright winner in these trials, beating the boys with an impressive, aggregate score of 287. Rimsha also took a lead of 10 strokes from her sister, Parkha. Parkha scored a 297. This year, the fierce battle between Humna Amjad and Parkha Ijaz was in a league of its own. After the first round, Parkha had a lead of four strokes. Humna’s resilient comeback, equaled Parkha’s score, thus, both tied. In the final round, both played neck to neck, refusing to give a lead. On sixth, Parkha made the cardinal error of missing a short put. Humna seizing the opportunity, kept winning hole by holes. On the 13th. She had a five-stroke lead from Parkha. Feeling the pressure, with only six holes to go, she collected herself, put her head down, went for a birdie streak, she sank three back to back birdies in a row. On the last hole, Humna was left with only a two-stroke lead. Humna missed the green while Parkha hit a regulation, the ball waited to be sunk in for a birdie. Humna successfully chipped back to the green, with two putts she finished the round at 74. Parkha’s salvation lay in a birdie to tie the championship, to her utter dismay she missed the put by 2 inches, losing the chance to win leaving the lady luck to sided with Humna. In the juniors category 12 to 16, Amina Tiwana was challenged by a 14-year-old 8 handicapper Bushra Fatima. Amina maintained a lead on the first day with a score of 79, the second day Bushra took a three stroke lead. The third round was quite intense and Amina scored a 76 while Bushra was equally determined to maintain her lead. In a display of her exceptional skill an unnerving focus Bushra won by three strokes. A competitive game was played and fought in a sportsman’s spirit, extending respect to their worthy opponents.

Humna Amjad 76 + 74 +74 = 224

Parkha Ijaz 72 + 78 + 75 = 225

Bushra Fatima 80 + 78 + 76 = 234

Amina Tiwana 79 + 82 + 76 = 237