Hasan Minhaj to host 2023 Independent Spirit Awards

Hasan Minhaj has been tapped to host the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The ceremony, which is set to take place March 4 in Santa Monica, will be streamed live on IMDb and across various social platforms, including Film Independent’s YouTube channel, starting at 2 p.m. PST.

(It had previously aired on IFC for several years.)

Minhaj is known for his breakout comedy special Homecoming King, which focused on his immigrant experience, and his political satire show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, which earned a Peabody Award and an Emmy.

He also was a senior correspondent for The Daily Show With Jon Stewart from 2014-18 and hosted the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“With his unparalleled ability to bring both humor and perception to the issues around us, Hasan Minhaj is the ideal host to help us celebrate these independent artists,” said Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent. “We can’t wait to see what surprises he has in store for the Spirit Awards on March 4.”

The production team for the show includes Eddie Delbridge of Live Digital Entertainment, Shawn Davis, Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominations for the 2023 Spirit Awards with eight nods. The winners are voted on by Film Independent members.