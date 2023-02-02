Engagement pictures of Saba Faisal’s son go viral

Saba Faisal is a Pakistani actress and former news anchor. She has appeared in several acclaimed television serials, theatre productions, and films during her more than decade-long career. The auspicious occasion’s pictures have been doing rounds on the internet with the Shehnai actor oozing elegance and his star family looking happier than ever. Everyone in the family can be seen looking quite happy in the engagement photos of Arsalan Faisal, the younger son of Faisal Faisal, which has gone popular on social media. Salman Faisal’s mother Saba had recently shown her disinterest in him, but he also attended his younger brother’s engagement party although his wife did not.