Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family denied ‘food, bed, bathroom’ to his wife Aaliya, claims advocate

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui have remained in the headlines for their tumultuous relationship for a while now. Days after Aaliya claimed that the actor and his family were harassing her, her advocate has levelled shocking allegations against them. Aaliya’s lawyer has alleged that Nawazuddin and his family members didn’t give ‘food, bed or bathroom’ to his client.

Issuing a statement, Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said, “Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui from the house.

They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset.”

“Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath is given to my client. They have even posted innumerable male bodyguards all around my client and further installed CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is currently staying with her minor children,” he further added.

It was last week that Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed after Nawazuddin’s mother filed a complaint against her over a property dispute. Presently, Aaliya is staying at Nawazuddin’s Andheri house after returning from Dubai with their kids, Yaani and Shora. As per reports, she had to come back due to passport issues.