Anchorperson Imran Riaz arrested from Lahore airport

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was detained by FIA officials at Lahore Airport in the early hours of Thursday as he prepared to depart for Dubai.

Imran Riaz has been transferred to the Cybercrime Wing Gulberg office in Lahore.

Because his name was on the blacklist, the anchorperson was denied boarding on the Dubai-bound flight. He was arrested after a Cybercrime Act case was filed against him.

Imran Riaz will appear in FIA court later.

A video shared by PTI’s official Twitter account shows the journalist at FIA’s cybercrime office.

PTI General Secretary and former federal minister Asad Umar while condemning the journalist’s arrest said that while journalists and politicians were in jail, “terrorists are walking free in the country.”

Imran Riaz Khan was previously arrested in July last year after multiple sedition cases were registered against him. He was later released on bail by the Lahore High Court.