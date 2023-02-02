The ‘blame game’: Who let terrorists come back to KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday raised serious concern over the resurfacing of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did fail to maintain security despite availability of special funds.

He said that the PTI was in rule for the last 10 years in the province and was responsible to ensure the safety of the lives of innocent people that suffered a new spate of terror incidents. In his initial remarks at the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, the prime minister mentioned that Rs 417 billion were provided to KP since the year 2010 under the National Finance Commission Award.

The funding was supposed to be used for the capacity-building of KP Police and security forces, he said.

“Where this money was spent despite the establishment of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD),” he questioned.

He said the nation wanted the ruling KP government to be held accountable for the rise of terrorism in the province. “Who regarded the terrorist as ‘Jihadi’ and let them return,” he said, pointing out the lenient approach that led to the re-emergence of terrorism in the province.

“Who brought them back? How did Pakistan’s peace was disrupted again and how did KP come under attack, once again?” he told the cabinet. “Who said that they [terrorists] are jihadists and that they are friends of Pakistan? Who said that they have surrendered and will participate in the development of Pakistan?”

Shehbaz Sharif lauded the courage and resilience of the people of KP for bearing the brunt of terrorism.

He said several members of the political families in KP and also the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto lost their life in the wake of terrorist incidents.

“These invaluable sacrifices cannot be forgotten,” he said, adding it was painful that even minor children were among the dead in the recent suicide blast at a Peshawar mosque. The prime minister warned that if urgent measures were not taken to control terrorism, it could spread to the rest of the country. He vowed to “unitedly” fight the scourge and ensure peace in the country.

He also put aside the routine agenda of the Cabinet to solely discuss the issue of terrorism, saying that an in-camera session could be held for further deliberations.

PM Shehbaz recalled that defeat was inflicted on the terrorist elements through Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb operations because of which peace was restored in the country. He said people belonging to different walks of life, including politicians, rendered their lives in the war against this menace. “However, the resurfacing of terrorist elements is a matter of concern,” he said.

