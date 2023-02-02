‘Minus-Imran’ only through vote power: Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that through vote power Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would be knocked out of the political arena in next general elections.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Bahawalpur, Sanaullah the country would face more disasters if the PTI chief remains in politics.

“We will knock Imran out of the political arena through vote power,” added the minister.

Sanaullah said that it was Nawaz Sharif whose government rooted out the menace terrorism at the time when it was said that terrorists had reached to the Margalla Hills.

The minister said that dynamic personality of former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif brought the country out of crisis. The minister added that Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Maryam Nawaz has been assigned the task to lead party campaign and to reorganise and activate the party. He said that PML-N was name of progress and guarantee to prosperity of the country.

Referring to the workers convention of PML-N Bahawalpur, he said that it was an organisational convention which was presenting a look of public gathering that showed power of PML-N.

“Maryam Nawaz started her party campaign from Bahawalpur to reorganise and activate the party,” he said. “She has a long struggle for the cause of democracy,” he said.

“The enthusiasm and passion of PML-workers is being seen across the country,” he said. He further said that who reposed their trust in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, they would have to follow he leadership. “People will have to standby and support Maryam Nawaz to save Pakistan,” Sanaullah said.

“The mission is launched by PML-N to bring Pakistan out of crisis. We are aware of increase in tariff of electricity and natural gas and surge in prices of petroleum products,” he said, adding that the PML-N led government was not responsible for current wave of price hike. Imran Khan was responsible for it as he inked a harsh agreement with IMF. He said that the current government saved the country form default like situation.