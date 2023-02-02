Xi extends condolences over terror attack in Peshawar

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, on Wednesday over the severe terrorist attack in Peshawar. In his message, Xi said that upon learning of the severe terrorist attack, which has caused heavy casualties, in Peshawar, he would like to express deep condolences over the fatalities and offer sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families on behalf of the Chinese government and people. China opposes any kind of terrorism and strongly condemns the incident, Xi stressed, adding that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan’s efforts in pushing forward its national counter terrorism action plan, safeguarding social stability and protecting people’s safety. Xi said China stands ready to advance anti-terrorism cooperation with Pakistan, and work together to maintain peace and security in the region as well as the world at large. Also on Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.