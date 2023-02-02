LHC seeks replies from Punjab govt, police on Elahi’s plea

The Lahore High Court sought replies from the Punjab caretaker government, police, FIA and the anti-corruption department on a petition filed by Elahi seeking protective bail to avoid possible arrest and revocation of cases filed against him and his family members. Justice Shehram Sarwar heard the case in his chamber and issued a notice to the federal government in this regard for February 3. “IG Punjab should submit all relevant information to the court like a responsible officer,” the court said. It added that if cases have been registered against the former chief minister, their details should be presented in the court. Earlier, Elahi filed a petition in the LHC through Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn. The plea – naming Elahi and four others as petitioners – urged the court to approve bail in cases that had not yet come to the light. The Federation of Pakistan, Punjab caretaker chief minister, Federal Investigation Agency, capital city police officer, deputy inspector general of police (Lahore), and regional police officer (Gujranwala) were named as respondents in the petition. The plea urged the court to issue restraining orders to law enforcement agencies from “harassing” petitioners. Elahi contended in the petition that he and his family were being subjected to “political revenge” due to his criticism of the caretaker chief minister. He also sought court directions for the revelation of details of cases “secretly” filed against him and his family members by different organisations.