Envoys reaffirm resolve to boost Ethiopia-Pakistan bilateral ties

Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula and his counterpart in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia H.E. Shozab Abbas on Wednesday reaffirmed their resolve to take the already flourishing ties between the two countries to new heights by enhancing bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.

Both the dignitaries expressed their resolve during the meeting which was held here at the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Pakistan, Islamabad.

They discussed regional and global issues of mutual interests during the meeting which reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries. Both of them agreed to establish contact between the top leadership of Pakistan and Ethiopia.

Ambassador H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula said Ethiopia accorded utmost importance to its ties with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as both countries had a long history of working together for global peace and preservation of the rule-based world order.

As regards bilateral trade, the ambassador of Ethiopia said the prospect of trade between the two countries was bright as the business community from both Pakistan and Ethiopia were eager to penetrate in each other markets.

He briefed his counterpart on the progress so far made on the Pakistani business delegation flying to Ethiopia on March 5-10 to explore business, trade and investment opportunities in the land of origin.

H.E. Jemal Beker said a high-level delegation from Ethiopia was also expected to arrive in Pakistan in April to formally inaugurate the FDRE Embassy in Islamabad and sign the agreements in various fields including trade, science and technology, aviation and others.

He also discussed the matters related to the flight operation of Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan with his counterpart H.E. Shozab Abbas who assured him of his full support in this regard.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Ethiopia H.E. Shozab Abbas said there was a need to encourage the business fraternity from both sides to interact regularly to boost bilateral trade relations further. Moreover, he said that Ethiopia is a gate way to Africa, HQ for Africa Union and strong partner for Pakistan ‘Look Africa Initiative.’

He, however, emphasized promoting educational cooperation between the two countries which was crucial to enhance people-to-people contact between the two countries.