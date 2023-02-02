Police Khidmat Counters provide best online services to citizens: Kamyana

Lahore Police has issued its annual performance report regarding the Police Khidmat Counters setup at different hospitals, DHQs and RHCs of the city providing best possible services to the citizens to safeguard the lives of injured person for their immediate medical treatment.

While giving details, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that during first month of the year Police Khidmat Counters issued 1667 Medico Legal Certificates (MLCs) to the injured persons to provide them immediate medical treatment without any delay. Accordingly, as many as 13 Police Khidmat Counters have been providing state of the art online services to the citizens in different areas of the city. Police Khidmat Counters have also been providing guidance to the officers and officials of the department regarding medical verification and follow up in their medical treatment process.

Spokesperson Lahore police informed that as many as 352 MLCs were issued at Police Khidmat Counter of Lahore General Hospital, 240 at Jinnah Hospital, 183 at Services Hospital, 84 at Mayo Hospital, 59 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 141 MLCs at Kot Khawaja Saeed, 198 at Mian Munshi Hospital, 37 at Mian Nawaz Sharif Hospital, 90 MLCs issued at Rural Health Center Awan Dhai Wala, 67 at Rural Health Center Manga Mandi, 84 at Rural Health Center Barki, 51 at Rural Health Center Raiwind where as 81 MLCs were issued at Rural Health Center Chung, Police report said. Moreover as many as 509 police personnel and their family members were facilitated by these Police Khidmat Counters during last year. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed the staff of these Khidmat counters to provide best possible services to the visitors and behave with the citizens in polite manner.