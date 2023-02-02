Syrians fear IS resurgence as Kurdish-led forces sweep Raqa

From his rooftop in the Syrian city of Raqa, Youssef Nasser watches nervously as hundreds of heavily armed Kurdish-led fighters sweep the streets of what was once the de facto capital of the Islamic State group.

The fighters are on guard against another guerrilla-style ambush after six of their comrades were killed in an IS attack in December on a local security complex that aimed to free hundreds of fellow jihadists from a prison there.

As the fighters go house to house, their blaring loudspeakers warning Raqa’s people to stay put, 67-year-old Nasser said he hopes for “stability and security” in his home city which is still recovering from the horrors of IS rule.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, with support from the United States, in 2017 routed IS from Raqa, which the group had used to spread their reign of terror, perpetrating mass executions, including decapitations, and other crimes.

For traumatised residents of the former IS heartland in Syria, the recent attacks and the search for militants has heightened fears of a jihadist resurgence. “If IS returns, it will be a disaster,” Nasser, dressed in a traditional robe and headdress, told AFP. “It’s normal to be afraid for your family, your children, your friends.” The Kurdish-led fighters patrolled the streets of Raqa on foot, in trucks and armoured vehicles, in the operation that began last week, under the gaze of worried parents and fearful children. Before its 2019 military defeat, IS’s once sprawling, self-proclaimed “caliphate” incorporated swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory, but the group has not held fixed positions since then. Instead, they have launched sporadic attacks against Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces in the north and east, and strikes against Iraqi troops and their allies across the border.