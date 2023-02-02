Fawad Chaudhry, Freed

No matter where one may stand on the merits of a rather controversial position taken against a state institution by PTI’s stalwart Fawad Chaudhry, the ugly proceedings of his arrest still made him one of the most-talked-about personalities in the last few days. The entire country had their eyes set on the television screens–ultimately, playing in the favour of his party–as they anticipated whether the law would, for the millionth time, be twisted to satiate petty whims. With an additional sessions court granting him bail against the sedition charges, it can only be hoped that the news cycle would move beyond the to-ing and fro-ing of accusations and actually focus on the topsy-turvy realities before us.

That the authorities would think twice before carelessly jumping from one frying pan to another at such a critical juncture in time need not be said out loud. Alas! ours is a country determined to remain embroiled in bitter fights instead of struggling for its survival. Arresting Mr Chaudhry was decried far and wide as a direct attack on Mr Khan because of the close proximity between the two. Yes, he could have practised restraint in his criticism of the Election Commissioner of Pakistan, a constitutionally-mandated position holder, but grilling him over the coals on the basis of convoluted conjecture and vile ambitions is nothing but a pristine example of two wrongs failing to make a right.

While going against archrivals the moment they lose influence is a much-dreaded norm in the chequered political past of this land, a leading party that has repeatedly borne the brunt of malicious victimisation could have won hearts and changed trends by letting the law take its course. The message on the wall is for all eyes to see: better toe the line or be prepared to be bulldozed by a string of overachievers. But whenever they find a rare chance to instrospect, the rulling elite might benefit from digging what this expensive exercise achieved other than making Mr Chaudhry all the more relevent in the people’s court. *