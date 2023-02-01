Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that he would inaugurate K3 nuclear plant in Karachi on Thursday, that has been built in cooperation with China.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with a delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation which called on him here.

After operationalisation of K3 power plant, the generation of nuclear power in Karachi would reach 2200 megawatts, a PM Office statement said.

Talking to the delegation, the prime minister said that China was a close friend of Pakistan which always stood by it through thick and thin.

He said the strategic partnership of China and Pakistan was exemplary and that his country wanted to further strengthen this relationship.

The prime minister said that the investment worth billions of dollars under China Pakistan Economic Corridor was manifestation of the love of Chinese government and people for Pakistan.

He said CPEC had helped Pakistan overcome the electricity shortfall for which he as well as the whole Pakistani nation was thankful to China.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman of China Atomic Energy Authority Liu Jing, Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue and senior Chinese officials.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Engineer Khurram Dastgir and Special Assistants to PM Tariq Fatemi and Tariq Bajwa and relevant officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the Chinese investment in nuclear energy sector of Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation thanked the prime minister for his keen interest to ensure completion of the power project.