Shahid Khaqan Abbasi quits as party senior vice president

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a PML-N veteran, has resigned as the party’s senior vice president as the division within the ruling party widens in the wake of recent developments.

Shehbaz Sharif reportedly has not accepted Abbasi’s resignation, according to reports in the local media. The premier is scheduled to meet with the disgruntled leader today.

According to rumors, Khaqan Abbasi, who served as the nation’s 21st prime minister, has concerns about recent party decisions, including the appointment of Maryam Nawaz.

Suleman Shahbaz’s comments about former finance minister Miftah Ismail infuriated Abbasi as well.

Amid the reports, the estranged PML-N leader remained tight-lipped over his reservations and has not shared any update on any of his social media handles.

The senior PML-N leader lately lamented the existing political system, calling it ineffective to solve long-lasting problems.