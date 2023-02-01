Former CM Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Gujrat raided

Police and other government officials raided the house of former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat on Wednesday, according to the 24NewsHD TV channel.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a large police contingent raided the former chief minister’s home. Hundreds of police officers and dozens of police vehicles have surrounded Elahi’s Kanjahri’s House in Gujarat.

Police cars are constantly patrolling the area around the house.

On Monday, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment filed a case against ex-chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s former principal secretary on corruption charges.

During Elahi’s tenure, former PSCM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was accused of accepting a bribe worth millions of rupees.

He was accused of accepting over Rs460 million in bribes from Punjab Highway Department officials.

SDO Highway Police Rana Muhammad Iqbal had already been arrested on charges of bribery while the ACE has also started the process to arrest Bhatti on corruption charges.

It is stated in the FIR that Iqbal had given millions of rupees to accused Bhatti to get posts of his choice. “Several officials from the communications and construction departments were working for Muhammad Khan Bhatti,” it added.

The FIR further divulged that the role of other officials of the department would also be investigated.