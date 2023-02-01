NA urges consensus on war against terror

The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday strongly condemn suicide attack in a mosque of Peshawar Police Lines, and expressed resolve to win the war on terrorism at all costs. With Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the chair, the Lower House offered Fateha for the departed souls of police officials, who got martyred in the incident. The House also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Speaking on the floor, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the entire nation should forge unity against terrorism to fully eliminate militancy from Pakistan. He said that religion has nothing to do with terrorism, but it is also a fact that religion is used to take the lives of innocent people. Emphasizing self-accountability, the Minister said terrorists elements were allowed to settle in Pakistan under a faulty decision. He said it is a matter of great concern that terrorists use Afghan soil for carrying out their activities in Pakistan. He recalled Afghanistan is our brotherly country and we want peace there. But, it is an irony that 450,000 Afghan citizens came to Pakistan on valid documents but they never returned to their home country. He further said 1.5 million registered and 3.5 million unregistered Afghan refugees have been living in Pakistan. Khawaja Asif said Afghan Taliban, under Doha Agreement, had consented that nobody will be allowed to use Afghanistan’s soil against others.

In his address Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that the government is committed to fight against war on terrorism at all costs. Speaking on a motion in the NA on a recent wave of terrorism in the country, he said terrorism is a collective issue, which can be eliminated jointly, adding that the political leadership and the military leadership are determined to seek guidance from the parliament in order to defeat terrorism.

Condemning the terrorist incident in Peshawar, the Minister said terrorism should not be bracketed with any community or ethnicity. He said every Pakistani is disturbed over the terrorist incidents, irrespective of where they happen. He said we are equally gloomy and sad over the terrorist incidents in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi or anywhere else. The Interior Minister assured the House that the political and the military leadership would take the parliament into confidence over the recent wave of terrorism. Giving detail of the Peshawar terrorist attack, Rana Sanaullah said a suicide bomber exploded himself in the mosque, killing 100 people, including 97 police officials and three civilians. He expressed fear that the death toll can rise as 27 of 216 injured are in a critical condition. He said the rescue operation has been completed. He said TTP-Khurasani has claimed responsibility for the incident. He said investigations into the incident are underway and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will present findings of the probe before the parliament. Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) criticized the successive governments for not devising policies for achieving sustainable peace in the country. He said peace was imperative for strengthening the country’s economy.

Muhammad Hashim Notaizai demanded sending Afghan nationals back to Afghanistan, adding the country was facing dangers from within. Ghous Bukhsh Khan Mahar said the government should not be blamed for such gory incidents. He urged the speaker to dedicate another day to holding thorough discussion on the tragedy.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri said Pakistan Peoples Party leadership had offered unmatched sacrifices for the country. The people of the country badly needed peace and tranquility, she added. She criticized the erstwhile PTI government for “rehabilitating a large number of TTP miscreants in the country”. She stressed eliminating the miscreants with iron hands. She criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for leveling baseless allegations on former president Asif Ali Zardari, adding that “Imran was the facilitator of Tehreek Taliban Pakistan’s miscreants”. Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla stressed devising long-term consistent policies to combat terrorism which should be followed by successive governments. He stressed eliminating the menace of poverty in the country. The poor should be provided with basic amenities.