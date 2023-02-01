Zardari suggests Rs35,000 monthly wage for labourers

Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday suggested that the government should set the monthly minimum wage of the labourers at Rs35,000 to provide relief to them. In a statement, he said that an official decision should be made to fix the aforesaid wage so that the labourers could live an easy life. Asif Ali Zardari said that the government should take steps to redress the problems and difficulties of the labourers and resolve their issues. He said that it was the responsibility and duty of a government to provide relief to the people.