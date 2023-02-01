Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada postponed ‘out of respect for Pathaan’

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming action-comedy film Shehzada that was set to release on February 10 has been postponed now.

Amidst the record-breaking box office response of Pathaan, the makers of film Shehzada have decided to push forward the release date out of respect to Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

Therefore, Kartik’s film will now be released on February 17, 2023. The film also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Rajpal Yadav apart from Kartik and Kriti Sanon.

Shehzada is a Hindi adaptation to Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo that also starred Tabu in a vital role.

Ever since the trailer of the film came out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Kartik, on the other hand, hopes that this film turns out to be bigger than his blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

“I hope Shehzada is a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I hope it entertains the audience. I want more and more people to watch Shehzada. Fingers crossed. I hope Shehzada does well. Our industry needs it. The film is a massy family entertainer, which audience sees in huge numbers, added the Luka Chuppi actor.”

Meanwhile, SRK’s Pathaan is setting the box office on fire as it has collected over INR 500 crore globally, reports PinkVilla.

Pathaan has already collected ?542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days. In Hindi, the film has collected ?296 crore in six days of its release. The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash-starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter ?200 crore club.