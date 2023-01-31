Varun Dhawan talks about reuniting with Alia Bhatt for a film

Actor Varun Dhawan, while speaking at an event for an upcoming awards show, shared an update about when he and frequent co-star Alia Bhatt could come together for a film. He said that they are still looking for a project that suits them both.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen together again at an event for an upcoming awards show. The actors will be performing at the Zee Cine Awards later this year. Alia will be back on stage for the first time since she gave birth to her daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. Varun also shared an update about when he and Alia Bhatt could come together for a film. He said that they are still looking for a project that suits them both.

After the announcement was made that Alia Bhatt and Varun would be performing at the awards ceremony, Alia admitted that she was a bit jittery about getting back on stage. “I’m quite nervous since it has been a while since I’ve performed on stage. I’ve not had that stage show performance adrenaline in a very long time,” she said, adding she couldn’t recall when she was last on an awards stage for a performance.

When asked about reuniting with Alia on the big screen, Varun joked, “I’m very busy, I just had a baby.” He went on to say, “Honestly, I think working with Alia is like that one time when I’m always on my toes. She always keeps me on my A-game. Any discussions which happen about creatively coming together, it always has to be the best. It has to be something that she and I love and we feel we don’t disappoint the audience. It’s an active discussion. The only reason it’s taking so much time is because we are also looking out for something best suited for us.”

Alia and Varun made their acting debut with Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. They have also acted opposite each other in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and Kalank (2019).

Last year, Varun was seen in the family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. He also acted in the horror comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Alia, meanwhile, had a stellar 2022 with the hits Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, and Brahm?stra: Part One – Shiva. She also turned producer with the Netflix film Darlings.