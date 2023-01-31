Deepika Padukone gets emotional at Pathaan press meet

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham came together for the first-ever press event to celebrate the success of their film, Pathaan. The cast along with director Siddharth Anand greeted the media today, Jan 30 in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End.

They talked about the film, the audience’s response, and shared many anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories from their time working together. During the conversation, Deepika got emotional and teared up a bit.

She spoke about Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan in a candid conversation. The Om Shanti Om actress said that she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for SRK.

Talking about Pathaan’s success, Deepika said, “To be honest, I don’t think we set out to break records. We just set out to make a good film. This is what Shah Rukh taught me in my first movie. He told me you should work with people who make you happy. It’s a lovely atmosphere to work in and that’s what the audience is taking back. It’s pure love and it reflects.”

She further added that whether it is Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, or any other film, what makes it all special is the relationship they share. “I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for Shah Rukh and his vision for me. He has given me confidence and even he doesn’t know that,” she said.

The film starring SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham was released on Jan 25. In just 5 days, it has managed to break many top records. For those who don’t know, King Khan’s comeback film has already crossed over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office and it is showing no signs of slowing down.