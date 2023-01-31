Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti makes public debut

Nick Jonas’ biggest fans, wife Priyanka Chopra and their 1-year-old daughter Malti, were by his side as he and brothers Joe and Kevin received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for their band the Jonas Brothers. The Jan. 30 occasion marked the baby girl’s first public event.

For the ceremony, the Baywatch actress sported a chocolate maxi dress and silver pumps. She held Malti, dressed in matching top and bottoms with a flowery headband, on her lap as the two of them watched Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas take the stage.

During Nick’s speech, the singer thanked Priyanka, his wife of over four years, for standing steadfast by his side.

“To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you,” he said. “It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you.”

As for Malti, Nick projected the baby girl would one day follow in her parents’ superstar footsteps.

“So, Malti Marie, hi babe,” Nick said, waving to Malti in the crowd, “I can’t wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Priyanka also celebrated the moment on Instagram with images from the event and a clip of Nick’s speech, captioning the post, “So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers.”

And this is just the latest celebration to hit the Jonas household. On Jan. 15, Malti celebrated her first birthday, which also doubled as Quantico alum’s first year of motherhood.

“It’s been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed,” she told Vogue on Jan. 19. “I’ve always been like, ‘What’s the next thing?’ But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her.”