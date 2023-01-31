IGP directs urgent based investigation into Police Lines’ blast

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari here on Tuesday visited the site of the deadly blast in Malik Saad Police Lines and discussed matters related to carrying out thorough and prompt investigations into the fateful terror incident.

During his talks with police officers, the IGP directed for carrying out of a prompt and accurate investigation into one of the deadliest terror attacks in Peshawar.

Terming the incident a crime against humanity, the provincial police chief sought a report on security laps inside the sensitive area.

He showed his resolve that perpetrators involved in this inhuman act would be brought before justice at all costs. On the occasion, the IGP was told that the suicide bomber might have joined the people entering for Zuhar prayer in Police Lines mosque.

The IGP was told that the death toll in the dreadful terror incident has reached 88 while 52 injured were under treatment at the hospital.

National flags fly at half-mast amid mourning in southern districts: A day of mourning was observed on Tuesday in the southern districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan like other parts of the province in view of the ghastly terrorist attack in Peshawar and the capsizing of a boating incident in Kohat.

The day of mourning was observed in line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s announcement to observe one-day mourning on Tuesday following a horrific attack that took place at Police Lines that caused irreparable loss of human lives and the unfortunate incident at Kohat where a boat turned turtle at Tanda Dam and several children drowned as a result.

The day was observed with a deep sense of grief and sorrow across these districts with the national flag flying at half-mast at all government buildings.

Condolence messages and condemnation poured in from the local political and social activists, showing solidarity with the families of the victims.

They condemned the bomb explosion in the police line Peshawar and expressed sympathies with families of the martyred and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed souls.

In this regard, an emergency meeting was held at Dera Press Club with Muhammad Yasin Qureshi in the chair where Fateh was offered for the eternal peace of the martyred of the Peshawar Policelines attack.

The participants said they fully shared the grief of the bereaved families and were standing by them at this moment of grief and sorrow.