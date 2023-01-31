Rupee gains Rs 1.75 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs 1.75 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 267.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 269.63. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 270 and Rs 272.70 respectively. The price of the euro depreciated by Rs 2.19 and closed at Rs 290.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 292.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen decreased by 02 paisa to close at Rs. 2.05, whereas a decrease of Rs. 2.98 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs. 330.83 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 333.81. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 44 paisa and 53 paisa to close at Rs 71.38 and Rs 72.93 respectively.