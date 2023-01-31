Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, February 01, 2023


US, China, UK top three destinations of Pak exports

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-December (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 3065.989 million against the exports of US$ 3323.470 million during July- December (2021-22), showing a decline of 7.74 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1058.055 million against the exports of US$ 1332.823 million last year, showing a decrease of 20.61 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1003.238 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 1146.171 million during last year, showing a decline of 12.47 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 881.045 million against US$ 864.241 million last year, showing an increase of 1.94 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 725.975 million against US$ 687.766 million last year.

During July- December (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 747.700 million against US$ 687.766 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 251.580 million against US$240.504 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 572.851 million against the exports of US$ 488.689 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 690.693 million against US$ 508.334 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 420.829 million against US$ 399.426 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US$ 297.543 million against US$ 256.323 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 221.376 million against US$ 195.688 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 164.255 million during the current year compared to US$ 157.733 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 243.146 million against US$ 194.453 million, and Australia stood at US$ 151.970 million during the current year against US$ 138.700 million during last year.

