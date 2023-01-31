ChatGPT passes US Medical Licensing Exam: Elon Musk

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has been the hot topic of discussion online for its chatty mastery ever since it made its debut in November. To gauge the capabilities and power of ChatGPT, people have been asking it a variety of questions in a playful and light manner. The tool recently passed several notable exams as well, including the US Medical licensing exam, a test from the Wharton Business School for the operations management course’s final exam, and four tests from the University of Minnesota Law School for constitutional law.

Now, reacting to ChatGPT passing the US Medical Licensing Exam, Twitter CEO Elon Musk took a dig at the artificial intelligence chatbot. Mr. Musk responded to a tweet, which informed about the chatbot’s capabilities, and said, “I’m sure everything will be fine.”

Notably, AI research company Open AI, in which Elon Musk and Microsoft have invested capital, created the chatbot ChatGPT. Anyone who uses the AI tool website can ask the chatbot a question on any topic and get a speedy, detailed response in paragraph form.

In the past few weeks, ChatGPT has demonstrated what it is capable of. The tool has written instant and complex essays, drafted marketing pitches, produced poems and jokes, and even drafted a speech for a Congressman in the United States. However, there are also fears that AI could take over some human jobs.

But one of the AI tool’s most recent successes was passing the US Medical Licensing exams. According to ABC News, the researchers looked at the chatbot’s theoretical upper bounds in a pre-print study. They claimed that ChatGPT passed the US medical licensing exam, one of the most challenging standardized tests available, with a score of over 50%. (USMLE).

To test the programme’s capability, researchers had it sit a mock, abbreviated version of the USMLE, which is required for any doctor to obtain a license to practice medicine in the United States. The researchers fed questions from previous exams to the AI tool and had the answers, ranging from open-ended written responses to multiple-choice, independently scored by two physician adjudicators. They also made sure that the answers to those questions weren’t already in the dataset accessible by the chatbot when it had been trained.

The team noted that even though ChatGPT hadn’t already seen the answers, it performed at or near the passing threshold for exams without any specialized training or reinforcement. The tool received more than 50 percent across all examinations and approached the USMLE pass threshold of about 60 percent. “Therefore, ChatGPT is now comfortably within the passing range,” the paper concluded.