Sidharth Malhotra makes a ‘bold’ announcement

Sidharth Malhotra has made a big announcement on social media. The actor recently took to his social media handle and teased his fans about a ‘bold’ announcement. After Sidharth shared the post, his fans started wondering if the actor was about to make his wedding announcement with Kiara Advani. Sidharth has reportedly been in a relationship with the actress for a while now. The buzz is that they might get married in the first week of February 2023.

On January 29, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow! (sic).” After he shared the post, many of his fans asked about his wedding with Kiara Advani. Much to their disappointment, Sidharth announced his collaboration with a watch brand. “Here’s to new beginnings! (sic),” he wrote on social media.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Sidharth was recently seen in Mission Majnu. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, the film was released on Netflix.

Sidharth has earned appreciation for his performance in the film. Next up, he will be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. The web series also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Sidharth also has Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha lined up for release.

The actor will be seen in the film with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the movie. It is produced by Karan Johar under his production banner, Dharma Productions.