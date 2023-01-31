Harry Styles set to perform at 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles is set to perform at one of the biggest nights for musical artists. The announcement for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was revealed on Sunday night during the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Styles joins previously announced performers, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy.

The singer, who is currently on his Love on Tour for his third solo album, Harry’s House, is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, including album of the year and best pop vocal album. His hit song “As it Was” has also received nominations for record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance and best music video.

“As it Was” stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 15 weeks. That was his second No. 1 hit after “Watermelon Sugar,” which was released in 2019, ranked at the top for one week.

The musician previously won a Grammy for best pop solo performance for “Watermelon Sugar.” In 2021, he also received noms for best pop vocal album and best music video.

Featured performers at the ceremony last year included BTS, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo. The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air live on Feb. 5 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will also be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.