Salman Khan gets trolled as he attends friend Rahul Kanal’s wedding

Actor Salman Khan attended his longtime friend and politician, Rahul Kanal’s wedding yesterday. A video of him went viral on Instagram where he was seen chatting with the groom. He looked dapper in an all black outfit. His two-piece formal outfit, which included an ironed black shirt and matching pants, made him look sharp too. Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, and Arpita Khan, the actor’s sisters, reportedly attended the event as well.

Fans showered their love with comments and compliments as soon as the video was dropped on Instagram. One wrote, “My handsome boy” while another commented, “Looks hot”. Others dropped heart and fire emoticons. Some also funnily trolled the actor. A few comments read, “Bhai sab ke shadi main jaa raha h khud shadi nahi kar Raha hai”, “Khud dukha banke dulhan ke bagal khada ho gaya.”, “Dusaro ki shaadi lappak ke pahuch jata” among others.

On the work front, Salman has a couple of movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will hit the theatres on April 21, this year. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in important roles. Shehnaaz is making her Bollywood debut with this power-packed film.