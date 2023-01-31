Rapper Eva B ties the knot with musician Mudassar Qureshi

Singer Eva B gets married to musician Mudassar Qureshi. The Kana Yaari singer announced the big news through social media. She posted the picture of her hand that had ‘Mudassar ki Dulhan’ written on it with mehendi. She wrote: “Finally! Alhamdulillah” followed by a heart and ring emoticon.

Waqar Hussain, a popular makeup artist also posted several photos of Eva B clad in beautiful bridal attire. “First Look!” penned Hussain in the caption of the post. He also shared another image revealing the Balochi starlet’s henna design for her “big day.”

In the videos circulating online, Eva B can be seen wearing a red ensemble with heavy golden and green embroidery. She completed the look with a couple of golden bangles and a watch.

Prior to this, Eva B posted a series of pictures and videos from her engagement on social media. While there were no formal pictures, the Koi Nahi singer shared videos of her hands, flaunting her rings, and other accessories. She also shared a photo of her cake that read, “Happy engagement, S (loves) M.”

The hijabi rapper captioned the post with a simple ring emoji and an evil eye emoji while tagging her now-fiancé. Assessing from the glimpses, the rapper was dressed to the nines in a pastel shalwar kameez with silver embellishments all over. She accessorised with a heavy necklace of the same colours.