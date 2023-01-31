Shah Rukh Khan addresses Pathaan controversy for first time

In the first media outing after the stupendous success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan compared himself and his two co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to the iconic characters of Manmohan Desai’s classic 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. The actor was speaking about playing characters in films and urged audiences that they shouldn’t take their alter egos too seriously. He stated that everything is done in the name of entertainment only.

The actor was joined by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, Deepika and John Abraham in front of the media and fans to celebrate the success of the action film in Mumbai on Monday. Shah Rukh shared, “Sabka maksad ek hi hota hai (Everyone has one motive). We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness, even when I’m playing a bad guy like [in] Darr. Even if I’m playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us are bad. We are all playing characters to make you happy.

If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment.” Previously, many protested against the film for allegedly hurting their sentiments, especially after the release of Pathaan song Besharam Rang.

He went on to say that he was seated with the rest of the cast and they were joking with one another. “We love each other, we joke with each other. We have fun with each other. Fun, entertainment should be left at that. Don’t take it more seriously. We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread just to tell you in a very simple manner… this is Deepika Padukone, yeh Amar hain. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon. Yeh John hain, yeh Anthony hain. And this is what makes cinema,” he concluded to claps from the audience.

“There are no differences that any of us have for anybody, any culture, any aspect of life. We love you, that’s why we make films,” he added. Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25 and has gone on to break box-office records both domestically and globally.

At the event, the Pathaan team thanked the audience for supporting the film and making it a success as well.