Vampire Diaries actor Annie Wersching dies at the age of 45

Hollywood actress Annie Wersching died of cancer early Sunday, her publicist, Craig Schneider, told CNN. She was 45 years old. She was best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker on the series “24.”

Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, issued a statement to CNN: “There is a huge hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder at the simplest moment. She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. Go find her. She is everywhere. And we will find it.”

“As she led our children, the true loves of her life, up the winding driveway and down the street, she was screaming GOODBYE! Until we were out of earshot and out into the world. I can still hear her. Bye sweetheart. ‘I love you little family…'”.

Wersching also provided the voice of Tess in “The Last of Us”. Neil Druckmann, the creative director of The Last of Us tweeted on Wesching’s passing: “I have just found out that my dear friend, Annie Wersching, has passed away. We have just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is broken. Thoughts are with his loved ones.”

“Handmaid’s Tale” actress Ever Carradine created a GoFundMe in support of Annie’s children and husband “so they can continue to live life in a way that I know will make Annie proud.”

Wersching appeared regularly in television dramas throughout the years and into the 2010s. In 2007, she starred as Amelia Joffre in the ABC production of “General Hospital.” Her breakout role came in 2008 when she played FBI agent Renee Walker on Fox’s hit show “24,” starring opposite Keifer Sutherland during the seventh and eighth seasons.