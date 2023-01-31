NEPRA to hear KE request for Rs10/unit reduction for December FCA

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will be conducting a public hearing today, January 31, 2023, on KE’s request for a reduction of Rs. 10.26 /unit on account of Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) for December 2022. The FCA is reviewed every month as per the tariff regime applicable across the country and is usually applicable to the consumer’s bills for one month only.

FCAs are linked with changes in global fuel prices and passed onto consumer bills under prescribed rules and regulations of NEPRA and the Government of Pakistan. December’s FCA request was lower primarily due to a reduction in prices of RLNG, furnace oil, and power purchased from CPPA-G by 17%, 15%, and 29% respectively as compared to September 2022 and better utilization of generation mix.

For the past consecutive months, downward trends in prices of fuels have enabled KE to pass on benefits of negative FCA to customers. Per NEPRA guidelines, after scrutiny of KE’s submission, the Authority will issue instructions on the period during which these costs can be applied to consumer bills. December FCA is likely to apply in February 2023 bills.

