Two suicide bombers blow themselves up

At least two terrorists wearing explosive vests blew themselves up in exchange of fire with the police in the Hund area of district Swabi. According to district police spokesman, the police acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Hund area – a picnic point adjacent to the Indus River, conducted a raid on identified location. The terrorists started firing at the police team as they approached near them. The police team retaliated and trapped them however both the terrorists blew themselves up after they found no way to escape.

A policeman sustained bullet wounds in exchange of fire, however, his condition was stable. In a separate development, the Punjab CTD gunned down two suspected terrorists in a raid near Dera Ghazi Khan and rounded up two others, who had managed to escape during the operation, in Rahim Yar Khan. Acting on a tip-off, the CTD carried out the raid in Jhangi area of Vehowa tehsil in Taunsa district near Dera Ghazi Khan and killed two suspected terrorists. Their two other accomplices managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness in the area.

However, the CTD conducted a search operation, carrying out raids at 36 different locations and checking 512 people through biometric screening, eventually arresting them both in Rahim Yar Khan within 24 hours.