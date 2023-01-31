Balochistan blast leaves one injured

In yet another terror incident in the restive province of Balochistan, at least one person was injured after an explosion took place in the Kachhi district of the province, police said on Monday. The police told media persons that the explosives were placed on a roadside. Balochistan has been under constant terror attacks recently with several incidents taking place in the province. Recently, at least 18 people were injured after a remote-control bomb detonated on a railway track in Bolan, forcing the train’s engine and seven carriages off the track.

Railway authorities said that the injured had been shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Sibi. The Jaffer Express train was travelling from Machh to Sibi, when the blast occurred, local authorities said. “A relief train was dispatched from Sibi to rescue passengers of the train and bring them to Sibi safely. Passengers on the Jaffer Express coming from Peshawar to Machh were stopped at Sibi and are now being brought to Quetta via buses,” they added. According to Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Agha Samiullah, the blast was carried out by a remote-control device. On the other hand, the carriages of the derailed train are being lifted from the railway track.

In the annual report issued by the Centre for Research & Security Studies (CRSS), Balochistan suffered from 110 attacks last year, becoming the second most vulnerable province in the country. Over 250 people lost their lives in terrorist attacks and counter-attacks, whereas over 200 sustained serious injuries in the province. The last month of the year witnessed over two dozen attacks in quick succession, and that became one-fourth of the total fatalities that occurred in Balochistan, a province which has just 6% of the country’s population.