US reiterates support for Pakistan against terrorism

In the aftermath of Monday afternoon’s bomb attack in Peshawar, the United States extended support to Islamabad. In a statement posted by the US embassy in Islamabad on their official account on social media network Twitter, it stated that the “US Mission to Pakistan extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the horrific attack.” It added that it supported Pakistan and condemns all forms of terrorism. “The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of terrorism.” A suicide blast at a mosque outisde the Police Lines in Peshawar martyred at least 59 and injured over 150 others on Monday afternoon. The explosion was so powerful that it caused a section of the mosque to collapse, trapping dozens underneath.