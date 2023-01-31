UAF students protest against increase in fee

Scores of University of Agriculture Faisalabad students on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the administration for increasing fee.

To avoid any sort of damage to the public property, the university administration called the police, however, policemen failed to pacify the students who kept registering their protest amid chanting slogans against the recent fee hike.

Talking to reporters by phone, students said that administration was well aware that how inflation was hitting the life of the people and parents of the students would not be in a position to pay hefty fee. They said instead of reducing their expenses, the administration is passing the financial burden on the students.

They said the administration was betraying the students citing the government was not issuing the required funds. However, one could check that university administration has ample funds to bear running expenses. We are hear to brighten our future but the administration is hell-bent to make it bleak, they alleged. After registering their protest students dispersed peacefully.

University administration issuing a statement to media claimed that cost of electricity had increased manifold and funding by the government had also been reduced.

The Academic Staff Association has also issued a statement in favour of the university administration and it’s President, Dr Muhammad Riaz claimed that university has to increase the fee by 25 percent. He said utilities bills and other expenses had increased almost 100 percent due to inflation.

He claimed that some students are taking the path of protest to obstruct the university academic and research journey, which may lead to disruption in academic and research activities as well. He asked students to refrain from the protest and utilize their energies to fulfill their dreams.