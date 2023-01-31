Authorities directed to ensure implementation of Murree Emergency Plan

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of Murree Emergency Plan formulated for snowfall season.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, newly appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division during his visit to Murree reviewed all the arrangements finalized to facilitate the tourists and cope with any emergency situation.

He visited different parts of Murree Express Highway, Jinnah Hall Main Control Room, Jhika Gali, Kuldana , Barian and other areas.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Murree Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Qasim Ejaz and other officers were present.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to ensure safety and security of the tourists coming to Murree to enjoy the weather.

He also instructed the officers concerned and traffic police to facilitate the tourists by regulating the traffic.

The Commissioner advised the tourists visiting Murree and adjoining areas to take all possible precautionary measures.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

The Commissioner was briefed that a control room had been set up in Jinnah Hall Murree and the tourists in case of any emergency could contact the control room on 051-9269015, 051-9269016, 051-9269018.

Murree District Administration had set up special facilitation centers at 13 sensitive points for tourist assistance and emergency response, he said.

Due to the huge influx of tourists towards Murree, the administration and CTP Rawalpindi had also issued an advisory and appealed to the citizens to strictly follow traffic rules.

According to the advisory, the tourists have been requested to use petrol-based vehicles.

In the advisory, families with infants and asthma patients are also advised to avoid travelling to Murree.

The visitors are advised to come in warm clothes and full fuel tanks and avoid unnecessary travel after 8:00 pm.

Advisory further says that turn on your emergency lights and other lights of the cars as well and use metal chain on tyres.

It also asked the tourists to strictly follow one way and do not violate it for the smooth run of traffic.

The CTP spokesman said that enhanced number of traffic wardens had also been deployed on the main roads of Murree to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid traffic mess.

He requested the tourists to follow the advisory to avoid any kind of inconvenience. The Tourism Police and special squads were also directed to make coordinated efforts to provide the best facilities to the tourists, he added.