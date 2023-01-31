‘Kalma Chowk project to be reviewed after every 3 days’

As per the directions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mr. Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Communication and Works Punjab, Mr. Bilal Afzal, visited the site of Kalma Chowk Underpass remodeling which is the project of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab).

Commissioner Lahore Division, Mr. Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CEO PCBDDA, Mr. Imran Amin, Assistant Commissioner Model Town, Ibrahim Arbab, Managing Director WASA, CEO LWMC, CE LESCO, Director Engineering SNGPL Lahore, Director PHA, Lahore, Director Rescue 1122, DSP Traffic Police, Gulberg Circle and Directorate Heads of CBD Punjab were present during the visit.

Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Mr. Riaz Hussain, briefed the Provincial Minister about the development progress of the project. CBD Punjab has completed the 100% pile work and will complete the slabbing of the barrels in the estimated time, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, heavy machinery is mobilized to pace up the development progress.

The Provincial Minister also chaired the meeting to review the progress of the project, which was co-chaired by Commissioner Lahore, while addressing the meeting Bilal Afzal said, “To provide maximum relief to the public is our utmost priority and CM Punjab has a clear vision on this. I have directed all the concerned departments to work together for the timely completion of this project. I can foresee that this project will change the development landscape of Lahore”. He further added that CM Punjab has specially instructed him to oversee this project as per his directions he will review the development of the project after every three days.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Mr. Muhammad Ali Randhawa while sharing his thoughts said, “Chief Minister Punjab is very keen on the timely completion of this project to minimize the hindrance in the daily commute of citizens of Lahore. The development pace is satisfactory, and I have high hopes that as per the guidelines of CM Punjab, this project will be completed in the stipulated time”.

The Government authorities, management of PCBDDA and official contractor of the project as per the directive of the Chief Minister Punjab, have decided to open all the roads by mid of February 2023, and the whole project will be completed by the end of March 2023.