PCCC employee tries to commit suicide over non-payment of salary

One of the protesting employees of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) was hospitalized after he tried to commit suicide at a protest camp of the employees against the non-payment of salaries and pensions. They have been protesting for the last three weeks. Mohammad Arshad, a security guard at the PCCC of Multan, was fed up with the non-payment of his salary for the last eight months. His colleagues said he was under severe mental stress due to financial difficulties. On Monday, he tried to commit suicide by consuming poison (wheat pills) at the camp. He was immediately sent to Nishtar Hospital in Multan, where his condition is said to be critical. After this incident, employees announced the shifting of their camp outside the Gilani House in Multan, the residence of the Leader of the House in the Senate, Yousaf Raza Gilani. The nationwide protest of the employees of the PCCC, a subsidiary of the Ministry of National Food Security, has entered its third week over the non-payment of salaries and pensions for eight months.