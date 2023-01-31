Naqvi for ensuring free medicines in hospitals emergencies

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that the government wants to ensure a free supply of medicines in emergencies in hospitals and added that there should be a clear difference in providing facilities for treatment to patients in hospitals.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the caretaker CM said that necessary steps should be taken to provide facilities in all hospitals, including Faisalabad. The meeting reviewed the medical facilities of Allied Hospital and consented to the proposal to include philanthropic industrialists in the syndicate of Faisalabad Medical University.

A principled decision was taken to establish Friends of Allied Hospital Faisalabad to construct a new emergency block there. The CM ordered the allocation of a portion of land to start work on this project without delay and directed to register FIR for overcharging in the parking lot of Allied Hospital. The parking lot’s management should be handed over to the Faisalabad Parking Company, he added.

The meeting was told that four modular operation theatres of Allied Hospital will become functional by mid of February. The CM directed that the other operation theatres should also be made functional as soon as possible. He agreed to hand over the management of the regional blood center in Faisalabad to the Indus Foundation.

An industrialist Syed Umar Nazr Shah assured full cooperation to take measures for the citizens. Ahmad Shafi of Crescent Group said that there can be no greater good than saving someone’s life and assured to extend full cooperation in this regard. Farooq Shaikh said that they will work shoulder to shoulder with the government for the welfare of patients. Abid Kamal said that they will lend a hand to improve the lives of patients. Shaiq Javed said that they will cooperate fully to solve the problems of Allied Hospital. Shoaib Mukhtar said that they are ready to cooperate for free medicines and tests.

Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed participated through a video link. Caretaker Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram, Caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Ahmad Javed Qazi, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University, MS Allied Hospital and others attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about the death of a nurse after the alleged gang rape in Kabirwala.

The CM has directed that a detailed investigation should be held to ascertain facts and the accused should be arrested without delay. The accused do not deserve any leniency and it should be ensured that justice was provided to the bereaved family, he added. He has also extended sympathies to the victim's family and assured them of providing justice.

The CM has directed that a detailed investigation should be held to ascertain facts and the accused should be arrested without delay. The accused do not deserve any leniency and it should be ensured that justice was provided to the bereaved family, he added. He has also extended sympathies to the victim’s family and assured them of providing justice.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has asked the commissioner and RPO Rawalpindi, as well as line departments, to remain alert during snowfall in Murree. He said that special arrangements should be made for the tourists during snowfall and Rescue 1122 and other agencies should actively perform their duties. The relevant staff should be present in the field and machinery should be used without delay in case of a road closure, he added and emphasised that effective management should be ensured to keep traffic flowing in Murree during snowfall so that tourists may not face any difficulty. He also directed that visitors, as well as residents of Murree, should be kept informed about the weather conditions and traffic situation through social media platforms. The senior officers should submit their reports about the arrangements while staying in the field, he concluded.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the death of an employee due to the alleged torture of the owner and ordered that legal action be initiated against the perpetrator of the torture. He also extended sympathies to the victim’s family.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the Peshawar mosque blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The CM condemned the vicious targeting of innocent worshipers, while calling it a cowardly act, and stated that such perpetrators do not deserve to be referred to as human beings. The brutality displayed by the terrorists was denounced as the worst form of violence. In a show of solidarity, the Punjab government extends its sympathies to the families affected by the tragedy, offering comfort and support during this difficult time, he added.