Govt determined to turn AJK an ideal welfare State : AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said here on Monday that his government was working on a comprehensive road map to make the liberated territory an ideal state economically and industrially. The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting that was concerned here to review the progress of all development and non-development departments across Azad Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Ministers, Advisors, Secretaries, Directors and heads of nation~building state bodies. Speaking on the occasion the PM said, “We have to work hard today for a better tomorrow and make sure that all available resources and manpower are being utilized honestly and effectively”. Terming Mirpur city the most modern and planned city after Islamabad, the PM said that the infrastructure of the city should be of international standards.” Expatriates are our asset, the government will provide all possible facilities to investors, he said, adding that major obstacles in the completion of Rathoa-Hariyam Bridge have been removed.

“Matters related to funds, workforce, consultants have almost been settled”, the prime Minister said. The PM while terming Qabza mafia as the biggest obstacle in the way of development and prosperity said that the administration must continue to take legal action against the mafia involved in illegal land grabbing. Appreciating the dutiful officers’ role in society, the PM said, ” I love the active and worthy officers who run the affairs of the state responsibly as per the law of the land”.