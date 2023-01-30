Britney Spears says she is ‘alive and well’ after deleting her Instagram

Britney Spears addressed heavy speculations of her health scare as the singer on Saturday took to Twitter to clarify that she’s “alive and well”.

The 41-year-old princess of pop recently sparked concern among millions of her fans after she deleted her Instagram account.

However, the Louisiana native dropped a 14-second video of herself over the weekend and wrote: “Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices, I mean there are SO MANY !!!”

“This is me at a gym living my best life,” she added.

Moreover, the Toxic singer dished on the reason why she bade farewell to Instagram in a series of tweets following the video.

She wrote: “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Spears experienced a meltdown after being recorded by fans in a Los Angeles restaurant. Today, she revealed that fans attempted to speak with her in a restaurant last night, however, she quickly shut them down.

“Three girls at a restaurant came up to me yesterday so drunk and loud and sat right beside me with that gross smell of alcohol and got right in my face,” she said…reminded me of my wedding…I was traumatized…”

She continued, saying, “This time I said please get the f*ck away from me…Yes…it’s Britney B*tch!!! I woke up and spoke up for myself…can you believe it ??? Honestly I couldn’t either… so with that said, please again know I’m doing the best I can…” She concluded this series of updates expressing gratitude and offering benedictions to fans.