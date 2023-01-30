Unity needed to fight Islamophobia: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran by a far-right Danish politician, urging for global unity to fight Islamophobia. Notorious anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan, a Danish-Swedish dual national, first burnt a copy of the holy book near a mosque in the Danish capital and a second copy outside the Turkish embassy a day earlier. The PM took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the third incident of the Holy Quran’s desecration in the last week. He wrote: “The highly offensive desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician is the third such incident in a row that should be strongly condemned by the civilised world.” The prime minister urged the international community to come together and fight the rampant Islamophobia, saying “the need for global unity to fight Islamophobia couldn’t be more urgent than it is now. We are deeply hurt.” A day earlier, the Foreign Office also strongly condemned the senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark, by the same Islamophobe who committed a similar act in Sweden a few days ago.