Farrukh sees hike in gas, electricity rates after POL

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib cautioned on Sunday there would be increase in the prices of electricity and gas amid the ever-increasing hike in petrol prices. In a statement, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz asked the nation to trust the performance of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar despite his failures in the economic front. He said Nawaz Sharif had no concern over the unprecedented rise in petroleum prices notwithstanding the fact that she used to bash the PTI government despite minimum increase in POL rates.